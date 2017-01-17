Dover Library educates kids on animals
Dover Library educates kids on animals A program on Saturday will teach kids about the different clues animals leave behind Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/01/17/dover-library-educates-kids-animals/96670574/ Children in Dover can learn more about animals and how to track them on Saturday with a program offered the Dover Area Community Library. The program is titled "Leaving a Mark: A Program about Animal Tracks and Scat," and will be taught by the library's youth services program coordinator, George Matthew, and Gifford Pinchot State Park environmental education specialist Elizabeth Kepley-McNutt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan 23
|SallyMarch
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Jon
|17
|Is Testerone XL good for building muscle?
|Oct '16
|Nerie
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC