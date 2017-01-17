Dover Library educates kids on animals

Dover Library educates kids on animals

Tuesday Jan 17

Dover Library educates kids on animals A program on Saturday will teach kids about the different clues animals leave behind Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/01/17/dover-library-educates-kids-animals/96670574/ Children in Dover can learn more about animals and how to track them on Saturday with a program offered the Dover Area Community Library. The program is titled "Leaving a Mark: A Program about Animal Tracks and Scat," and will be taught by the library's youth services program coordinator, George Matthew, and Gifford Pinchot State Park environmental education specialist Elizabeth Kepley-McNutt.

