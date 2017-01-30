4,000 attended parade & dedication of Dover's Civil War tablet to Jeba

After giving the historical context as to the importance of preserving local history, keynote speaker Robert C. Bair, the president of the Historical Society of York County, discussed a mysterious Bible salesman who traveled all over York County for ten days in May 1863 and then guided the Rebel forces into downtown York a little more than a month later. Bair then gave some background on Stuart's mission, his entry in Maryland and Pennsylvania, the capture of a lengthy, slow-moving Union wagon train in Rockville, Maryland, and the fighting at Hanover.

