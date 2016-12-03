PHOTOS: SPCA Pet Photos with Santa

PHOTOS: SPCA Pet Photos with Santa

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: York Dispatch

Chelle Naugle, of Windsor Township, and son Caleb, 13, watch as Runner, 3, a german shorthaired pointer looks at the camera, during the 10th annual Pet Photos with Santa event at the York County SPCA Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Manchester Township. The event will be held again next Saturday Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Amanda J. Cain photo PHOTOS: SPCA Pet Photos with Santa Chelle Naugle, of Windsor Township, and son Caleb, 13, watch as Runner, 3, a german shorthaired pointer looks at the camera, during the 10th annual Pet Photos with Santa event at the York County SPCA Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Manchester Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06) Dec 14 Jon 17
Is Testerone XL good for building muscle? Oct '16 Nerie 1
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
Kevin Bell Oct '16 Where is he 4
increase bust naturally proven results with raw... (Apr '16) Sep '16 just axing 2
Jessica Humphreys (Aug '15) Sep '16 MJ popcorn meme 24
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Dover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC