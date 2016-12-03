Chelle Naugle, of Windsor Township, and son Caleb, 13, watch as Runner, 3, a german shorthaired pointer looks at the camera, during the 10th annual Pet Photos with Santa event at the York County SPCA Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Manchester Township. The event will be held again next Saturday Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Amanda J. Cain photo PHOTOS: SPCA Pet Photos with Santa Chelle Naugle, of Windsor Township, and son Caleb, 13, watch as Runner, 3, a german shorthaired pointer looks at the camera, during the 10th annual Pet Photos with Santa event at the York County SPCA Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Manchester Township.

