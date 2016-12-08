Education Secretary Rivera talks learning, funding in Dover The Secretary of Education updated educators on what's been happening at the state Department of Education Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2016/12/08/education-secretary-rivera-talks-learning-funding-dover/95148274/ Flanked by state Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, left, and state Sen.-elect Mike Regan, R-Dillsburg, right, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera visits Dover Area High School, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.