District court records for Adams County
District court records for Adams County Dallas Eugene Greene Jr. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2h0hDQz Dallas Eugene Greene Jr., of Dover, unlawful contact with minor, indecent sexual intercourse with person less than 16, indecent assault of person less than 16 and criminal use of a communication facility charges filed by Adams County District Attorney, waived for court. Travis Lee Heuer, of Biglerville, robbery and theft by unlawful taking charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police, waived for court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06)
|Dec 14
|Jon
|17
|Is Testerone XL good for building muscle?
|Oct '16
|Nerie
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
|increase bust naturally proven results with raw... (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|just axing
|2
|Jessica Humphreys (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MJ popcorn meme
|24
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC