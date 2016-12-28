District court records for Adams County

District court records for Adams County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Evening Sun

Ryan Scott Messinger, of East Berlin, paid $204.97 in costs and fines for disorderly conduct charges filed by Reading Township Police Department. District court records for Adams County Ryan Scott Messinger, of East Berlin, paid $204.97 in costs and fines for disorderly conduct charges filed by Reading Township Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan 2 Gofigure 1
News Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06) Dec 14 Jon 17
Is Testerone XL good for building muscle? Oct '16 Nerie 1
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
Kevin Bell Oct '16 Where is he 4
increase bust naturally proven results with raw... (Apr '16) Sep '16 just axing 2
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Dover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,646 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC