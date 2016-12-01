The Dallastown Area School Board has received a recommendation from a committee to pursue a new school to be built at the same site where Loganville-Springfield Elementary is now. Dallastown, Dover consider new school options The Dallastown Area School Board has received a recommendation from a committee to pursue a new school to be built at the same site where Loganville-Springfield Elementary is now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.