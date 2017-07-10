Bride finds missing wedding dress thr...

Bride finds missing wedding dress through Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Whiznews.com

TV reports Jennifer Contini and her fiancA©, Steven Cunningham, were traveling from New York to Dover, Ohio when they lost the dress. Contini says they had stopped during the trip, and she guesses she left the dress on top of the car as they drove away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Rapist will be Living in Sugar Creek,yep friend... (Sep '16) Dec '16 NeverVisitingAgain 3
Something fun and original to do in town. (Dec '16) Dec '16 Bored No More 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
josh hidey?? (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 1
relocation (Jan '15) Jan '15 mommy_2 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. North Dakota
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dover, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,474 • Total comments across all topics: 282,383,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC