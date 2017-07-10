Avon Lake native performs original song for John Mayer: Short Takes...
Imagine having the chance to perform for a seven-time Grammy winner singer/songwriter. That is what Avon Lake native and Lake Ridge Academy School of Fine Arts graduate, Callie Sullivan, was able to add to her resume as she was one of six student songwriters chosen to perform an original song recently for John Mayer at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
