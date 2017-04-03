GateHouse names new publisher for gro...

GateHouse names new publisher for group of 8 Ohio newspapers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

GateHouse Media has named a new publisher and regional editor for a group of newspapers in northern and eastern Ohio. Veteran publisher and advertising executive Bill Albrecht will be publisher for eight newspapers: The Review in Alliance, the Ashland Times-Gazette, The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge, The Canton Repository, the Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, The Independent in Massillon, The Times-Reporters in Dover and New Philadelphia, and The Daily Record in Wooster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Rapist will be Living in Sugar Creek,yep friend... (Sep '16) Dec '16 NeverVisitingAgain 3
Something fun and original to do in town. Dec '16 Bored No More 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
josh hidey?? (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 1
relocation (Jan '15) Jan '15 mommy_2 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Dover, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC