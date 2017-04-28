Dover man sentenced for raping disabl...

Dover man sentenced for raping disabled teen relative

A Dover resident convicted of rape for sexually assaulting a disabled teenage relative was sentenced to six years in prison during a hearing Thursday in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Gerald V. Morris, 56, was sentenced to four, six-year prison terms by Judge Edward O'Farrell.

