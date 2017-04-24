Another Ohio school district allows a...

Another Ohio school district allows armed staff in school

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Whiznews.com

Another school district in rural eastern Ohio has approved allowing staff with firearms on school grounds and in certain school safety zones. The Times-Reporter of Dover and New Philadelphia reports the new weapons policy was unanimously approved this week by the board for Indian Valley Local Schools in Gnadenhutten , roughly 90 miles south of Cleveland.

