Allied Machine & Engineering Launches New Engineering Training

Their new engineering training facility provides comprehensive hands-on education programs for new employees, end users and distributors from around the world. Demonstrations are available in the new 3,000 sq ft facility that feature Allied tools running in a wide variety of materials, including low carbon steel, alloy steel, high strength alloy, 304 and 17-4 stainless steel, structural steel plates, 6061 aluminum, and iron.

