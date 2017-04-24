Allied Machine & Engineering Launches Engineering Training Department
The Ohio facility provides a three-month training environment for new employees and an intensive two-and-a-half-day seminar offering for end users and distributors. Allied Machine & Engineering has opened its new engineering training department, which provides comprehensive, hands-on education programs for new employees, end users and distributors from around the world.
