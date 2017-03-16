Man, 56, to get six years in prison f...

Man, 56, to get six years in prison for raping disabled...

Norwalk Reflector

A Dover man accused of raping a disabled teenager multiple times will be sentenced to serve six years in prison. Gerald V. Morris, 56, formerly of E. Seventh Street, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

