Man, 56, to get six years in prison for raping disabled...
A Dover man accused of raping a disabled teenager multiple times will be sentenced to serve six years in prison. Gerald V. Morris, 56, formerly of E. Seventh Street, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.
