Allied Machine & Engineering Acquires Specialty Rotary Cutting Tool Maker
Allied Machine & Engineering , a manufacturer of holemaking and finishing tooling systems, has purchased Superion Inc. . Superion has built its reputation as a manufacturer of innovative, special solid carbide and PCD-tipped rotary cutting tools such as end mills, reamers, drills and step tools.
