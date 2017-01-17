BRIEF-Ethicon Endo-Surgery announces acquisition of Megadyne Medical Products
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals announced update on safety, efficacy of RX-3117 in ongoing phase IIa clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer * Rexahn pharmaceuticals - announced update on safety and efficacy of rx-3117 in an ongoing phase IIa clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer * CNB Financial - to sell its bank branch in Mt. Hope, Ohio to First Federal Community Bank of Dover, Ohio for a deposit premium of 8.0%.
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Rapist will be Living in Sugar Creek,yep friend...
|Dec 28
|NeverVisitingAgain
|3
|Something fun and original to do in town.
|Dec '16
|Bored No More
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Naughty girls (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Just lookin
|1
|josh hidey?? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|1
|relocation (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mommy_2
|1
