5 for Thursday: Five articles in the Thursday, December 29, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Bond set at $1M for suspected killer Bond for a Dover man suspected of killing Arlie Gooch Jr. was set at $1 million Wednesday during a hearing in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. 3) Judge Padden sworn in Daniel G. Padden was officially sworn in as Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Judge by retiring Common Pleas Court Judge David A. Ellwood during ceremonies in the court Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.