5 for Thursday: Five articles in the ...

5 for Thursday: Five articles in the Thursday, December 29, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Bond set at $1M for suspected killer Bond for a Dover man suspected of killing Arlie Gooch Jr. was set at $1 million Wednesday during a hearing in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. 3) Judge Padden sworn in Daniel G. Padden was officially sworn in as Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Judge by retiring Common Pleas Court Judge David A. Ellwood during ceremonies in the court Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rapist will be Living in Sugar Creek,yep friend... Wed NeverVisitingAgain 3
Something fun and original to do in town. Dec 1 Bored No More 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Oct '16 god 8
Naughty girls (Jan '16) Jan '16 Just lookin 1
josh hidey?? (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 1
relocation (Jan '15) Jan '15 mommy_2 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Dover, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC