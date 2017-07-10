Police: Suspect wanted after woman sh...

Police: Suspect wanted after woman shot in Dover

Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg in Dover on Thursday morning. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Unit Block of South Governors Avenue for shots fired at 12:25 a.m. Responding officers then reportedly found a 33-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her leg in front of a home.

