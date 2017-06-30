New Task Force on Homeless Faces Chal...

New Task Force on Homeless Faces Challenge of High Rents

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The mayor of Dover, Delaware, will soon name a task force to help the city's homeless population. But The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the task force will have a daunting challenge ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sierra Perkins May '17 Tipster 1
Henry Spike Clark--reward for info Mar '17 moneymoment335 2
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Mar '17 santa 19
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Feb '17 Dee Powell 7
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... (Jan '17) Feb '17 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC