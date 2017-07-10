Kesha performs onstage during the 201...

Kesha performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 17, 2017 in Dover, Delaware

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Access Hollywood

Kesha has released her first new music in four years and announced a forthcoming album, her first since a high-profile legal battle with Dr. Luke over a lawsuit accusing the music producer of sexual assault and harassment. Kesha has debuted "Praying," the lead single from "Rainbow," her first album since 2012's "Warrior."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Access Hollywood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sierra Perkins May '17 Tipster 1
Henry Spike Clark--reward for info Mar '17 moneymoment335 2
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Mar '17 santa 19
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Feb '17 Dee Powell 7
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... (Jan '17) Feb '17 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,827 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC