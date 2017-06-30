Firefly Music Festival to return in June 2018
Firefly Music Festival, the East Coast's largest music and camping festival, will return to The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware, for its seventh year, June 14-17, 2018. The festival featured more than 130 acts, including The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan and His Band.
