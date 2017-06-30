Firefly Music Festival to return in J...

Firefly Music Festival to return in June 2018

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Northeasttimes.com

Firefly Music Festival, the East Coast's largest music and camping festival, will return to The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware, for its seventh year, June 14-17, 2018. The festival featured more than 130 acts, including The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan and His Band.

