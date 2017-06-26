Veterans Want Easier Access to Medica...

Veterans Want Easier Access to Medical Marijuana for PTSD in Delaware

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A group of veterans on Thursday demonstrated outside of Legislative Hall on Thursday, calling for Delaware lawmakers to pass a bill removing a requirement that a psychiatrist sign a recommendation on an application to treat post-traumatic stress disorder with medical marijuana. The group of veterans laid 22 body bags---minus actual bodies---outside of the statehouse to symbolize veterans who kill themselves each day.

