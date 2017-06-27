Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna
Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said. Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.
