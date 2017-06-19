Twenty One Pilots Won't Be Headlining...

Twenty One Pilots Won't Be Headlining Coachella Anytime Soon

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: WSUN-FM Saint Petersburg

Twenty One Pilot's took time out of their headlining set at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware to slam Coachella, in what is now a viral moment. It's safe to say that they won't be getting a call to headline, let alone perform there anytime soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSUN-FM Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sierra Perkins May 31 Tipster 1
Henry Spike Clark--reward for info Mar '17 moneymoment335 2
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Mar '17 santa 19
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Feb '17 Dee Powell 7
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Feb '17 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC