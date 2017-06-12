The Weeknd Expands Starboy: Legend of...

The Weeknd Expands Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: RollingStone

The Weeknd released the dates for the second phase of his extensive Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour on Monday night. After headlining the Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware next Saturday, the Weeknd heads to Europe for a series of gigs in June and July.

