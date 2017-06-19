Police: Maryland man steals van,...

An intoxicated Maryland man carjacked and crashed a van on the outskirts of Firefly Music Festival in the early morning hours of June 17, police said. The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. when a trooper working a traffic assignment at the entrance of Lot 18 north of Persimmon Tree Lane in Dover when a white Ford Transit Van was seen traveling south down the gravel road entrance to the lot, swerved and crashed into a fence and brush, said Sgt.

