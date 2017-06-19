Police investigating South Dover liquor store robbery, suspects sought
The Delaware State Police say around 9:15 PM on Tuesday a man armed with a shotgun, walked into the Village Package Store on South Governors Avenue, and walked up to the clerk at the counter. The man then reportedly demanded cash from the register.
