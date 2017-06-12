Police investigating body found in wo...

Police investigating body found in wooded area near Dover

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WMDT

Police say that they are investigating a death after skeletal human remains were found in a wooded area near Dover on Thursday evening. Investigators say that at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, human remains were discovered as a person walked through the wooded area of Dover east of Leipsic Road near Marley Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sierra Perkins May 31 Tipster 1
Henry Spike Clark--reward for info Mar '17 moneymoment335 2
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Mar '17 santa 19
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Feb '17 Dee Powell 7
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Feb '17 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC