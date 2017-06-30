Plans to Redevelop Old Playtex Plant ...

Plans to Redevelop Old Playtex Plant in Dover Moving Forward

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward, city officials said. Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission.

