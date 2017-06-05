Patton bridge dedicated to veteran killed in Vietnam

Mirror photo by Gary M. Baranec / Family members of Martin Joseph Davis, who was killed in Vietnam in 1968, pull an American flag away from the signage for the bridge named for Davis on Saturday morning in Patton. The local bridge into town was dedicated Saturday to Davis, a Vietnam veteran and Patton native who was killed in the war at age 20. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Johnstown, took on the monthslong legislative process to dedicate the bridge.

