Marker commemorating John Henry Winder outside the Old Wicomico County Courthouse in Salisbury.
The marker commemorates John Henry Winder, a general in the army of the Confederate States of America during the American Civil War. Born in Somerset county in 1800, Winder commanded all of the military prison camps of the Confederacy.
