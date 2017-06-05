Ivana Hamilton wins Mrs. Delaware Ame...

Ivana Hamilton wins Mrs. Delaware America Pageant 2017. Heads to Mrs. America

Sunday Jun 4

Delaware has a new Queen! Ivana Hamilton of Magnolia, took top honors at the Mrs. Delaware America Pageant held over the weekend, June 3rd, at the historic Schwartz Center of Arts. The packed audience watched with enthusiasm as Tetra Shockley, Esq, crowned her successor at the star-studded event.

