Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings.

