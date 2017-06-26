Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminate...

Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings.

