Human remains found by Firefly fan Human skeletal remains were found Thursday evening near Leipsic Road in Dover. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://www.delawareonline.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/16/human-remains-found-firefly-fan/404195001/ Police are investigating after someone attending Firefly Music Festival found human skeletal remains in the area Thursday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.