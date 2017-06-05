Hill graduates with masters degree -

Friday Jun 2

Donna R. Stone-Martin has announced the graduation of her daughter Kenyatta DiAsia Hill from Lincoln University with a master of arts degree in human services administration. She currently holds a bachelors degree in psychology from Delaware State University in Dover, Del., where she is a member of PSI CHI Honor Society in Psychology and a active member of Sigma Alpha PI Honor Society Hill, who resides in Bear, Del., works in the field of mental health.

