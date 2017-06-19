hb 227

hb 227

This Act amends the provisions of the Municipal Tax Increment Financing Act applicable solely to the City of Dover, Delaware, to allow the City of Dover to determine the date as of which the adjusted assessed value and the original assessed value of the property in the TIF District designated by the City of Dover will be determined for the purposes of the Municipal Tax Increment Financing Act.

