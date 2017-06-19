Factors such as where people live, ho...

Factors such as where people live, how much they earn and their social connections may have an adverse impact on their personal health. In an effort to address and eliminate such disparities among people statewide, the Division of Public Health will present its annual Health Equity Summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 29, at Delaware State University's Martin Luther King Student Center in Dover.

