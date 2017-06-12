DuPont spinoff Chemours named to Fort...

DuPont spinoff Chemours named to Fortune 500

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Hawk Eye

Chemours, the former performance chemicals unit of Dupont, has been named to the Fortune 500 list of America's largest companies less than two years after its spinoff. Company officials said Chemours, with $5.5 billion in revenue last year, ranks 482nd on the list released Wednesday by Fortune Magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sierra Perkins May 31 Tipster 1
Henry Spike Clark--reward for info Mar '17 moneymoment335 2
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Mar '17 santa 19
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Feb '17 Dee Powell 7
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Feb '17 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC