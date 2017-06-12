DuPont spinoff Chemours named to Fortune 500
Chemours, the former performance chemicals unit of Dupont, has been named to the Fortune 500 list of America's largest companies less than two years after its spinoff. Company officials said Chemours, with $5.5 billion in revenue last year, ranks 482nd on the list released Wednesday by Fortune Magazine.
