Dover man arrested in connection with robbery
Police say that a Dover man was arrested for the June 25th robbery of the 7/11 in the Hamlet Shopping Center following a joint investigation by Dover and Delaware State Police. 25-year-old Jarel Williams was taken into custody at his Alder Road home without incident by Dover Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sierra Perkins
|May 31
|Tipster
|1
|Henry Spike Clark--reward for info
|Mar '17
|moneymoment335
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC