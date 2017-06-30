Dover man arrested in connection with...

Dover man arrested in connection with robbery

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WMDT

Police say that a Dover man was arrested for the June 25th robbery of the 7/11 in the Hamlet Shopping Center following a joint investigation by Dover and Delaware State Police. 25-year-old Jarel Williams was taken into custody at his Alder Road home without incident by Dover Police.

