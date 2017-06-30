Delaware Lawmakers Wade Through Bills on Last Day of Session
Among other legislation, the House on gave final approval to a bill updating Delaware's medical marijuana law. The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously last month, removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign an application for someone seeking to use medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
