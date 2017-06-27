Delaware Homeowners Concerned About P...

Delaware Homeowners Concerned About Potential Cuts to Itemized Deductions

A proposal to hike personal income taxes and remove itemized deductions on state tax returns is drawing some concern from realtors and homeowners who don't want to see the passage of legislation enacting the changes. Bruce Plummer, president of the Delaware Association of Realtors, said if lawmakers remove the itemized deduction on mortgage interest mirroring federal tax returns, it could harm the housing market in the state because fewer prospective homeowners will be willing to enter the market.

