Death Investigation Underway After Human Remains Found Near Dover

Friday Jun 16

DOVER , Del.- Delaware State Police have launched a death investigation after skeletal human remains were located in a wooded area near Dover. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the human remains were discovered as a person walked through the wooded area east of Leipsic Road near Marley Lane.

