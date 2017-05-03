Wreath-laying honors fallen police officers in Delaware
A Delaware State Trooper places a wreath during the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Trooper's Memorial, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Dover, Del. Cpl. Stephen Ballard, a state trooper who was fatally shot last week, was honored Wednesday at the ceremony for Delaware State Police officers who have died in the line of duty.
