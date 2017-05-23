What Jared Kushner still owns and how...

What Jared Kushner still owns and how much it's worth

Monday

President Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has sold only 10 percent of assets within his vast real estate empire. Here's what he still owns, what it's worth and how his family is involved in its management.

