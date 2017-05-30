Vehicle struck by gunfire in Dover

Vehicle struck by gunfire in Dover

Friday May 26 Read more: WMDT

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday shortly after noon in the first block of South New Street. Just before 12:20 PM, police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

