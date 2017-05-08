Trump's Increase Of Troops In Afghanistan May Alter Obama's Foreign Policy
Donald Trump's foreign policy advisors have advised the president to consider increasing American troops in Afghanistan, which could alter former President Barack Obama's original plan to restrict military action in the Middle East. The renewed military strategy, if approved, could put U.S. at a war footing with the Taliban.
