Shamarr Willingham and Anthony Daniels are wanted for drug and weapons offenses.
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department wrapped up a two month investigation with the arrest of four suspects and charges pending for two suspects on drug and weapons offenses. Officers searched two different properties in the first block of S. Kirkwood Street.
