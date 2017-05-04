One suspect arrested, one still sought in April string of burglaries
Dover Police say they are looking for a Clayton man who is wanted in connection to a series of residential burglaries that happened in April. Andrew Kosky, 31, is wanted for five counts of second degree burglary, five counts of theft, five counts of second degree conspiracy and three counts of criminal mischief.
Read more at WMDT.
