One Arrested, Another Sought in Five Dover Burglaries
DOVER , Del.- Dover police have arrested one man and are seeking his brother in connection with a string of home break-ins that occurred early last month. Police on Tuesday said detectives developed the two men as suspects when pawn shop inquiries revealed that they had sold several items belonging to victims to local pawn shops for cash.
